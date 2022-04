Barsanuphius the Great: “Here is the luminous teaching of our Savior”

.

“Here is the luminous teaching of our Savior: Thy will be done. (Matt. 6:10). Whoever sincerely pronounces this prayer leaves his own will and puts all things in the will of God. But the will inspired by the demons consists is self-justification and trust in ourselves, and then they easily subject a man who receives this sort of thought.”

St. Barsanuphius the Great, Instructions

.

.

.

.

.

.

.