Maximus the Confessor: “there is no evil in existing things”

“ Food is not evil, but gluttony is. Childbearing is not evil, but fornication is. Money is not evil, but avarice is. Glory is not evil, but vainglory is. Indeed, there is no evil in existing things, but only in their misuse.”

St. Maximus the Confessor, Chapters on Love

