“You shall not procure abortion, nor destroy a newborn child”

.

“The second commandment of the teaching: You shall not murder. You shall not commit adultery. You shall not seduce boys. You shall not commit fornication. You shall not steal. You shall not practice magic. You shall not use potions. You shall not procure abortion, nor destroy a newborn child”

Didache 2:1–2 [A.D. 70]

.

.

.

.

.

.

.