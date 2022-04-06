Ignatius Brianchaninov: “converted from disciples of the devil to disciples of God and the Truth”

.

“Our fall is so profound, so frightening, that the word of God assumed human nature so that all people could be converted from disciples of the devil to disciples of God and the Truth; so that they could be freed from slavery to sin by the mediation of the Word and the spirit of truth and be taught all truth.“

[…]

“I was born fallen, and began life already as a dead man: “I was conceived in wickedness,” and in the death of sin “did my mother bear me.” Life and death together were the beginning of my existence. I did not know or fully understand that I lived or that I was already dead in life, deceased in existence.

What a mystery is the birth of man in sin! How is he already dead, though he lives? How has he already fallen if he has not yet learned to walk? How has he sinned if he has not yet done anything? How are children, separated from the forefather Adam by thousands of years, partakers of his sin? My mind reverently gazes at the judgments of God, but I do not understand them. I dare not ask Him about them, but I see and marvel at them. I praise the unattainable, unknowable God.”

[…]

“My birth in sin was a calamity worse than nonexistence itself! How can it not be a calamity to be born for the sorrows of a short earthly life, and then to eternally exist in the darkness and sufferings of hell? There are no intercessors for me; I myself have no strength to pull myself out of the abyss of perdition. May the right hand of God rescue me from there! After giving birth to me through my parents for existence, He gives birth to me through Himself into salvation. He washes from me the stain of sin, he renews me with the Spirit in the waters of baptism, he accepts the vows of loyalty through my godfather, he gives me His name, He stamps me with His seal, he makes me a communicant of His divinity and an inheritor of His kingdom.”

Saint Ignatius Brianchaninov

.

.

.

.

.

.

.