John of Kronstadt: “remembering the God Who feeds us”

.

“When hungry, do not throw yourself upon food – else you will overload your heart and body. Eat slowly, without avidity, with reflection to the glory of God, remembering the God Who feeds us, and above all His incorruptible food, His Body and Blood, that out of love He has given Himself to us in food and drink, remembering also the holy word of the Gospel.”

St. John of Kronstadt, My Life in Christ

.

.

.

.

.

.

.