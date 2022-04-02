“Liberalism leads to destruction”

“Democracy is just another name for Oligarchy. Oligarchy cannot tolerate Autocracy anywhere in the world because Autocracies are stronger and the people in them live better. This leads to a scenario where a) the oligarchies look bad b) they will eventually get conquered.

“Liberalism has to go global because it weakens the host in which it takes up residence. That means a person who adopts Liberalism or a country that does so, becomes weaker. In time, that means that Liberalism leads to destruction through either self-destruction or conquest by a non-Liberal power. The only way to prevent this is to prevent non-Liberal alternatives from emerging i.e., by keeping others weak. Strength has to be curtailed with global enforcement mechanisms. Everyone has to participate in the Liberalism suicide cult to prevent the collapse of the Liberal World Order. Again, this applies to the average man in Liberal society, who is constantly whittled down and weakened by teachers, bureaucrats, the media, women and other enforcers of Liberal values. But it also applies on countries and entire peoples as well.”

Rolo Slavskiy

