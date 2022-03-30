Skip to content

Silouan the Athonite: “Lord, if you exist, then illumine me, and I will serve you”

30 March 2022
“Pride does not allow the soul to set out on the path of faith. Here is my advice to the unbeliever: let him say, “Lord, if you exist, then illumine me, and I will serve you with all my heart and soul.” And for this humble thought and readiness to serve God, the Lord will immediately illumine him… And then your soul will sense the Lord; she will sense that the Lord has forgiven her, and loves her, and you will know this from experience, and the grace of the Holy Spirit will be a witness in your soul of your salvation, and you will want to cry out to the whole world: ‘The Lord loves us so much!’”

St. Silouan the Athonite, Writings

