Paisios: “The attraction of the female to the male”

.

“The attraction of the female to the male and vice versa is peculiar to human nature. But you tell this girl that now is not the time for that. Let her watch her studies. Young men and women who cultivate their attraction to the opposite sex from an early age press the “button,” without waiting for the right time to do so. And then, when the auspicious hour comes, their “button” has already been pressed and they are not able to experience joy, because they have experienced it earlier – at the wrong time. But those young ones, who are attentive to themselves in this respect, wait for the auspicious time to rejoice more, and, until that time comes, they are at peace of mind. Look at those mothers who lived in chastity before marriage. They are at peace, even though they are burdened with a lot of worries.

“I always emphasize that before marriage the young man should try to live as spiritually as possible and cherish his chastity, which provides him with double health. Spiritual life is the basic prerequisite for both family life and monastic life. The present world is like a field of wheat. The wheat started to sprout, but pigs came into the field and stomped all over it. And now the field looks like this: grass, earth, ears trampled in the dirt, and only in some places untouched ears of wheat stand at the edges.”

Blessed Paisios the Athonite

.

More here.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.