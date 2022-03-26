Skip to content

“To be ‘informed’ you’ve got to turn the TV on and your mind off”

26 March 2022
tags: , , , , , , , ,

Perfect.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

from → Humorous, . . . hopefully, Politics/Current events
No comments yet

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: