“D.C.’s Uniparty game”

26 March 2022
“This disconnect between Republican voters and Republican oligarchs has endured for decades, but I do not think it will survive much longer.  The reason why is that the average Joe has figured out D.C.’s Uniparty game: take one “ruling class” dedicated to power and money and nothing more, divide that small class of swindlers into two nearly identical political parties, pretend those two criminal cabals hate each other when the opposite is true, and present the American people with a choice-in-name-only every election.  You can vote for the Big Government socialists invested in totalitarianism or the Big Government socialists invested in empire and world domination.  (Note: The parties may swap that small distinction depending on the decade.)  That’s American “democracy” in a nutshell — a hallowed ritual for electing criminals to positions of power from where they can commit even grander crimes with impunity in the name of the people.  In exchange for their dedication to fleecing and betraying us, we christen streets, marble halls, and naval vessels after their worst offenders. ” 

J.B. Shurk, American Thinker

More here.

