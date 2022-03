Silouan the Athonite: “one who is humbled will be happy”

.

Some suffer much from poverty and sickness, but are not humbled, and so they suffer without profit. But one who is humbled will be happy in all circumstances, because the Lord is his riches and joy, and all people will wonder at the beauty of his soul.”

St. Silouan the Athonite, Writing, III.9

