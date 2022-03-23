Skip to content

Irenaeus of Lyons: “Communion with God”

23 March 2022
“God gives His communion to all who love Him. Communion with God is life and light and sweetness with all the good things that He has. But those who of their own will forsake him he rewards with separation from Him, which they themselves have chosen. As separation from light is darkness, so also alienation from God is deprivation of all good things which He has. But the good things of God are eternal and without end, so that the loss of them is eternal and without end. Thus sinners shall be the cause of their own torments, just as the blind do not see the light, although it is shining on them.”

St. Irenaeus of Lyons, Against Heresies

Religious/Theological Reflections
