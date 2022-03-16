Theodore Dalrymple: “The loss of the religious understanding”

“The loss of the religious understanding of the human condition—that Man is a fallen creature for whom virtue is necessary but never fully attainable—is a loss, not a gain, in true sophistication. The secular substitute—the belief in the perfection of life on earth by the endless extension of a choice of pleasures—is not merely callow by comparison but much less realistic in its understanding of human nature.”

Theodore Dalrymple, Our Culture, What’s Left of It: The Mandarins and the Masses

