Theodore Dalrymple: “The loss of the religious understanding”

16 March 2022
tags:

“The loss of the religious understanding of the human condition—that Man is a fallen creature for whom virtue is necessary but never fully attainable—is a loss, not a gain, in true sophistication. The secular substitute—the belief in the perfection of life on earth by the endless extension of a choice of pleasures—is not merely callow by comparison but much less realistic in its understanding of human nature.”

Theodore Dalrymple, Our Culture, What’s Left of It: The Mandarins and the Masses

from → Politics/Current events, Religious/Theological Reflections
