Justin Popovich: “In truth there is only one freedom”

“In truth there is only one freedom – the holy freedom of Christ, whereby He freed us from sin, from evil, from the devil. It binds us to God. All other freedoms are illusory, false, that is to say, they are all, in fact, slavery.”

St. Justin Popovich, Ascetical and Theological Chapters

