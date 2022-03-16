Aslan’s Side

.

Anyone who has noticed the increasingly obvious fraudulence and corruption present in our modern world must also have some sympathy towards those who have reacted to the world’s sorry state with an attitude of scornful pessimism and distrust regarding other’s motives and integrity, a feeling that there is nothing and no one in whom they are willing to place their confidence. How might we resist such pessimism and negativism in ourselves and others?

I am somewhat of a fan of the writing’s of C.S.Lewis, the author of, among many things, a series of stories called The Chronicles Of Narnia. Lewis wrote these books during the Second World War. In the books, four children who have been evacuated from London during the bombing are living as guests in a country house. They discover that by passing through a wardrobe they are able to enter a strangely different world. Of course this seemingly very different world provides them with lessons that work equally well in the more familiar one.

One character in the Narnia Chronicles is Puddleglum the Marsh-wiggle. The Marsh-wiggles inhabited the marshlands near the River Shribble in the northern parts of the World of Narnia. In the book, The Silver Chair, Puddleglum was a consistent representative of pessimism, and despair. At one point in the book, an antagonist called the Green Witch says to the Narnians: “Put away these childish tricks. I have work for you in the real world. There is no Narnia, no overworld, no sky, no sun, no Aslan.” To which Puddleglum the Marsh-wiggle suprisingly responds: “Suppose we have only dreamed, or made up, all those things-trees and grass and sun and moon and stars and Aslan himself. Suppose we have. Then all I can say is that, in that case, the made-up things seem a good deal more important than the real ones. Suppose this black pit of a kingdom of yours is the only world. Well, it strikes me as a pretty poor one. And that’s a funny thing, when you come to think of it. We’re just babies making up a game, if you’re right. But four babies playing a game can make a play-world which licks your real world hollow. That’s why I’m going to stand by the play world. I’m on Aslan’s side even if there isn’t any Aslan to lead it. I’m going to live as like a Narnian as I can even if there isn’t any Narnia.” It is easy to be cynical and resentful. What’s more difficult is, like Puddleglum, to look past all the fear and nihilism in our world and cling instead to the promises of Aslan, who is the figure of Christ in the books.

Jesus, the Lion of Judah, said: “I tell you the truth, unless you change and become like little children, you will never enter the Kingdom of Heaven” (Matthew 18:3). During the course of the Narnian Chronicles we see the main characters, the Pevensie children, become less childish and more mature both outwardly and inwardly. Yet, even so, they continue to be childlike in the sense that they are willing to trust and admit their need for each other, and most particularly their need for Aslan. And it is that way of being childlike that makes it possible for them to face the dangers, disappointments and vicissitudes of life while showing genuine courage.

And even more important, that childlike-ness is what made it possible for the Pevensie children to truly hear Aslan’s voice. In one of the books Aslan said of one of the characters: “He has made himself unable to hear my voice. If I spoke to him, he would only hear growlings and roarings. Oh Adam’s sons, how cleverly you defend yourselves against all that might do you good.”

Don’t let it be said of you that you have made yourself unable to hear God’s voice. Let Jesus, the Lion of Judah, bring you to life as you walk with childlike faith through the Wardrobe.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.