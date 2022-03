Barsanuphius the Great: “what will be after your death”

.

“Don’t be deceived regarding the knowledge of what will be after your death: what you sow here, you will reap there. After leaving here, no one can make progress. Here is the work, there the reward; here the struggle, there the crowns.”

St. Barsanuphius the Great, Instructions

.

.

.

.

.

.

.