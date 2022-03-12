Skip to content

Lyubomyr Husar: “Corruption is a spiritual disease”

12 March 2022
“Corruption is a spiritual disease. It is not something financial.  If people were serious about corruption, actually saw it as it is, and it is a sin, then we would not need so many different commissions, different laws etc. Corruption would disappear by itself. The fact that corruption is so hard and difficult to get rid of shows that, unfortunately, the state of the soul of our people is not as we would wish it to be.”

Cardinal Lyubomyr Husar, Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church

