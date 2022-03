Photius the Great: “The Saviour of our race, employing all means to free man from deception”

.

“The Saviour of our race, employing all means to free man from deception, has shared with us who obey Him heavenly and divine good things. But to the disobedient he has shown that there awaits them not temporal torments that abide for a time, but eternal and everlasting torments.”

St. Photius the Great, Amphilocius, 6

