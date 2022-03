Silouan the Athonite: “We suffer because we have no humility”

.

“We suffer because we have no humility and we do not love our brother. From love of our brother comes the love of God. People do not learn humility, and because of their pride cannot receive the grace of the Holy Spirit, and therefore the whole world suffers.”

St. Silouan the Athonite, Writings, XVI.4,6

.

.

.

.

.

.

.