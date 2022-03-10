Skip to content

Philaret of Moscow: “Sin is a sickness”

10 March 2022
“Sin is a sickness which has been introduced into human nature. A sinful impression and perverse pleasure leaves a trace in the soul and body, which becomes deeper with the repetition of sinful actions and which forms a propensity for sinful action and a certain thirst for sin. Therefore, as a bodily doctor sometimes painful burns out the ulcers that have infected the body, or separates them with iron, in the same way the Doctor of souls and bodies uses instruments of affliction is order to wrest out the roots and erase the traces of sins, and with the fire of suffering burns out the contagion of propensity to sinful pleasures.”

St. Philaret of Moscow, Homily on July 5th, 1848

from → Religious/Theological Reflections
