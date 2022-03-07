Skip to content

Theophan the Recluse: “an empty, deluded thought”

7 March 2022
“The thought that you could live like a Christian while holding on to the world and worldliness is an empty, deluded thought. Whoever lives by this thought will never learn anything more than pharisaism and imaginary life, that is, he will be Christian only in his own opinion, and not in fact. At first he will destroy with one hand what he created with another, that is, what he gathered while away from the world will be stolen from him at his first re-entrance into it.”

Saint Theophan the Recluse

from → Religious/Theological Reflections
