Per request of His Holiness Kirill, Patriarch of Moscow and All Russia, the following prayer to the Lord Jesus Christ is to be recited at every Divine Liturgy (in the absence thereof – after the morning of evening service) in all churches of the Moscow Patriarchate:

O Master, All-Merciful Lord our God Jesus Christ, through the intercession of the All-Holy All-Pure Lady and Ever-Virgin Mary, holy Equal-of-the-Apostles Grand Prince St. Vladimir and Grand Princess Olga, holy New Martyrs and Confessors of the Russian Church, holy God-bearing Fathers Anthony and Theodosius, wonder-workers of the Kiev Caves, Sergius of Radonezh, Job of Pochaev, Seraphim of Sarov, and all the saints, make acceptable this prayer of ours for the holy Church and for all Thy people.

As we, Thy children, have received Thy Grace from one Baptismal font under Prince St. Vladimir, so establish forever the spirit of brotherly love and peace in our hearts!

Head off the alien nations striving for war and assailing Holy Russia, and overturn their plots.

Guide the governing powers by Thy Grace to every good deed, establish the warriors in Thy commandments, grant dwelling unto the homeless, food unto the hungry, healing and recovery unto the sick and afflicted, good hope and consolation unto those in confusion and fear, and forgiveness of sins and blessed repose unto those killed in battle.

Imbue our souls with Thy faith, love, and hope, so that in all our lands with one mouth and one heart we may confess Thee, our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, with Thy Beginningless Father, with Thy Holy Good and Life-creating Spirit, unto the ages of ages. Amen.

