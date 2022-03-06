Fr. Alexander Schmemann: “an essential difference between the early Christians and us”

.

“For the early Christians, the Body of Christ is on the altar because He is among them. For the contemporary Christians, Christ is here because His Body is on the altar. It seems analogous, but in fact there is an essential difference between the early Christians and us. For them, everything is in knowing Christ, loving Him. For us, everything is in the desire to be enlightened.”

The Journals of Alexander Schmemann 1973-1983

.

.

.

.

.

.

.