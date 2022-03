Ignatius Brianchaninov: “sorrows and difficulties”

.

“Grumbling and anger during sorrows and difficulties is a rejection of the cross. Only he who has taken his cross can follow after Christ—he is submissive to God’s will, humbly acknowledging himself to be worthy of every judgment and punishment.”

Saint Ignatius Brianchaninov

.

.

.

.

.

.

.