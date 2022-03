Fr. Alexander Schmemann

“I keep thinking about the inherent danger of ‘ideologies.’ It seems to me that any ideology is bad because it is inevitably reductive and identifies any other ideology with evil, and itself with truth, whereas both truth and goodness are always transcendent An ideology is always idolatry; thus it is evil and generates evil people.”

The Journals of Alexander Schmemann 1973-1983

