Skip to content

Fr. Alexander Schmemann: “Christ eliminates the distinction between means and goal”

4 March 2022
tags: ,

.

“Any ideology denies individual freedom; it sacrifices man to utopia, to a truth torn away from life. Ideology is Christianity torn away from Christ, though it was born and reigns in the Christian world. Ideology is the denial of the present for the sake of the future; it is making the man into an instrument of it’s ideas. (How can man be used for ‘my’ or ‘our’ goals?)

“It is a screen of abstract truths thrown over the world and over life, which makes impossible any normal communication. All becomes strategy or tactics. Ideology is the means distinct from the goal, while Christ eliminates the distinction between means and goal. In Christ the goal is the kingdom of God revealed through the means: He, Himself, His Life.”

The Journals of Alexander Schmemann 1973-1983

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

from → Religious/Theological Reflections
No comments yet

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: