Fr. Alexander Schmemann: “Christ eliminates the distinction between means and goal”

“Any ideology denies individual freedom; it sacrifices man to utopia, to a truth torn away from life. Ideology is Christianity torn away from Christ, though it was born and reigns in the Christian world. Ideology is the denial of the present for the sake of the future; it is making the man into an instrument of it’s ideas. (How can man be used for ‘my’ or ‘our’ goals?)

“It is a screen of abstract truths thrown over the world and over life, which makes impossible any normal communication. All becomes strategy or tactics. Ideology is the means distinct from the goal, while Christ eliminates the distinction between means and goal. In Christ the goal is the kingdom of God revealed through the means: He, Himself, His Life.”

The Journals of Alexander Schmemann 1973-1983

