Valeriu Gafencu: “Peace among men”

3 March 2022
“Peace among men depends upon the measure in which they are found in the Spirit of Truth, and is therefore a spiritual problem, even though it manifests itself on the political, social, economic, cultural, educational and moral planes [of life levels]. All problems of mankind are problems of conscience, while the conscience does not find peace except in the religious domain. The religious realm is fundamental in history.”

Martyr Valeriu Gafencu, found in a book by Monk Moise titled The Saint Of The Prisons

from → Religious/Theological Reflections
