Nicholas of Serbia: “When a man turns his face to God”

3 March 2022
“ God and the devil are found at opposite poles. No one can turn his face to God who has not first turned his back on sin. When a man turns his face to God, all of his paths lead to God. When a man turns his face away from God, all of his paths lead to perdition. When a man finally rejects God by word and in his heart, he is no longer fit to do anything that does not serve for his complete destruction, both of his soul and of his body.”

St. Nicholas of Serbia, Thoughts on Good and Evil

