Ayatollah Khamenei: “The root of the crisis in Ukraine”

I dislike saying it, but I think that I agree with the Ayatollah Khamenei on this one.

“In the address, the Leader pointed to the recent developments in Ukraine, saying, “Iran supports ending the war in Ukraine. We want the war to be ended there, but the solution to any crisis is only possible if the root cause is identified. The root of the crisis in Ukraine is the US policies that create crisis, and Ukraine is a victim of these policies.”

“The US dragged Ukraine to where it is now. By interfering in Ukraine’s internal affairs, creating color revolutions and toppling one government, and putting another in power, the US dragged Ukraine into this situation,” Ayatollah Khamenei noted.

“Ukraine’s situation has two important lessons. Governments that rely on the US and Europe should know their support is a mirage and not real. Today’s Ukraine is yesterday’s Afghanistan. Both countries’ presidents said they relied on US and Western governments but were left alone,” the Leader warned.

“The people are the governments’ most important support. This is the second lesson from Ukraine’s situation. If the people of Ukraine had been involved, the Ukrainian government wouldn’t be in this situation. The people didn’t get involved because they didn’t approve of the government,” Ayatollah Khamenei stated. …”

“The US is a manifestation of modern ignorance, discrimination, oppression and creating crises in the world today. Basically, the US regime creates crises, lives off of crises and feeds on various crises in the world. Ukraine is another victim of this policy,” the Leader added.

Denouncing the US government as “a mafia regime”, the Leader said, “Political, economic, and all sorts of mafias control their country and bring presidents into power. They create crises in the world to maximize their profits.”

Source

