Valeriu Gafencu: “the alluring, tempting peace of Satan”

.

“It is a mistake to accept the peace of power without truth. The peace of slavery is not acceptable! The peace of evil is not acceptable! Satan offers you his power you worship him, but all power in heaven and earth was given to Christ. Therefore, Christians cannot accept the alluring, tempting peace of Satan.”

Martyr Valeriu Gafencu, found in a book by Monk Moise titled The Saint Of The Prisons

