George Orwell: “I have noticed that no event is ever correctly reported”

1 March 2022
“Early in life I have noticed that no event is ever correctly reported in a newspaper, but in Spain, for the first time, I saw newspaper reports which did not bear any relation to the facts, not even the relationship which is implied in an ordinary lie. I saw great battles reported where there had been no fighting, and complete silence where hundreds of men had been killed. I saw troops who had fought bravely denounced as cowards and traitors, and others who had never seen a shot fired hailed as heroes of imaginary victories; and I saw newspapers in London retailing these lies and eager intellectuals building emotional superstructures over events that never happened. I saw, in fact, history being written not in terms of what happened but of what ought to have happened according to various ‘party lines.’”

George Orwell, speaking regarding Spanish Civil War propaganda

  1. Tim Shey permalink
    1 March 2022 3:45 pm

    “Journalism is printing what someone else does not want printed: everything else is public relations.”

    –George Orwell

