Nicholas Cabasilas: “that which leads a man to will the good”



“A lie is a delusion of the mind, while evil is a delusion of the will. The sign by which one is distinguished from the other is the judgement of God Himself … that which he teaches a man: Truth is that which leads a man to will the good. But whatever contradicts this is entirely false, entirely evil.”

St. Nicholas Cabasilas, Seven Sermons on the Life in Christ

