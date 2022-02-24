“Human sacrifice has re-emerged”

.

“In rejecting Christ, society has again become pagan, which is to say, demon-worshiping. Human sacrifice has re-emerged, not as a superstitious practice, but as one rife with scientific, economic, and social justifications. On stainless-steel tables, in scrubbed rooms reeking of antiseptic and anesthetic, women offer the fruit of their wombs up to a merciless idol who scorns both them and their costly sacrifice. And this abominable crime is no longer limited to some freak group of deluded savages, but has replicated itself in sinister abandon across the face of the earth.”

[…]

“[Man] has rejected the Kingdom of God in order to reign over a pathetic little world of corruption. He has enslaved heart and soul in order to experience the passions of his fallen mind and body. He has denied virtue and been eaten up by vice. He has craved immortality, but only of the flesh.”

Dennis E. Engleman, Ultimate Things

.

.

.

.

.

.

.