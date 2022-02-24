Nicholas of Serbia: “Christians constantly remember the end of their lives”

“Just as people do not enter a war in order to enjoy war, but in order to be saved from war, so we do not enter this world in order to enjoy this world, but in order to be saved from it. People go to war for the sake of something greater than war. So we also enter this temporal life for the sake of something greater: for eternal life. And as soldiers think with joy about returning home, so also Christians constantly remember the end of their lives and their return to their heavenly fatherland.”

St. Nicholas of Serbia, Thoughts on Good and Evil

