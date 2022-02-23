Skip to content

Alexander Medem: “the only dependence that does not degrade a man”

23 February 2022
“Only faith that all does not end with this earthly existence gives us power not to chain ourselves to this earthly life by all means, and for its sake to come into all manner of baseness, degradation and humiliation. Only man of deep and sincere faith can be truly free. Dependence on the Lord God is the only dependence that does not degrade a man, nor turn him into a pitiful servant. But, on the contrary, it exalts him.”

Martyr Alexander Medem, Letter to his son, 1922

Religious/Theological Reflections
