Maximus Confessor: “The purpose of God’s Providence”

“The purpose of God’s Providence is to unite, by means of right faith and spiritual love, people who have been separated by evil. To this end the Savior also suffered for us, ‘in order to gather together the children of God who were scattered.’ (John 11:52)”

St. Maximus Confessor, Chapters of Love

