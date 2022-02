Elias Minjatios: “Divine Providence arranges all of creation”

“It is an indubitable truth that the highest Divine Providence arranges all of creation. God considers all things beforehand and takes care for all things. This is the Divine fatherly care of which the blessed apostle Peter speaks: ‘Cast all of your cares upon Him, because He is concerned for you.’ (I Pet. 5:7)”

St. Elias Minjatios. Sermon on the Great Fast

