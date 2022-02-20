God’s kingdom to come

.

For I am about to create new heavens and a new earth;

the former things shall not be remembered or come to mind.

But be glad and rejoice forever in what I am creating;

for I am about to create Jerusalem as a joy, and its people as a delight.

I will rejoice in Jerusalem, and delight in my people;

no more shall the sound of weeping be heard in it, or the cry of distress.

(Isaiah 65:17-19)

If you are like me then you have arrived at that point in the winter when the change of Spring is eagerly awaited. Change is a condition of life. This reading from the book of the prophet Isaiah speaks to the changes that must take place before God’ creation becomes as it was meant to be. Christians believe that we were created and redeemed for the new heaven and new earth that will come when Christ returns at the end of time. Hence we will never be fully satisfied with what is here and now.

Saint Augustine of Hippo (5th century), in his book, The City of God, describes the difference between what he calls the city of God, and the city of man. He says this, “The earthly [city] has made for herself, according to her heart’s desire, false gods out of any sources at all, even out of human beings, that she might adore them with sacrifices. The heavenly one, on the other hand, living like a wayfarer in this world, makes no false gods for herself. On the contrary, she herself is made by the true God that she may be herself a true sacrifice to Him.”

Those who are in Christ are like travelers moving through this life in which we are never meant to settle down. Our joys are only a faint taste of what is to come when God’s kingdom is fully fulfilled. Our suffering and grief now will be only fading memories when His new creation comes.

In the sixteenth chapter of the gospel according to John, Jesus is speaking to his disciples about His follower’s relationship to the world. He says, “But now I am going to him who sent me; yet none of you asks me, ‘Where are you going?’ But because I have said these things to you, sorrow has filled your hearts. Nevertheless, I tell you the truth: it is to your advantage that I go away, for if I do not go away, the Advocate will not come to you; but if I go, I will send him to you.” […] “So you have pain now; but I will see you again, and your hearts will rejoice, and no one will take your joy from you.”

Jesus has already gone to be with God the Father. He has already passed through that last transition that will come to all of us before we can experience the full glory of God’s kingdom. It is God’s pledge to us that that kingdom will really come to us as well. But even now we can share in the life of that new age. Though appearances seem the same, the seeds of the new creation are present now within the old, ready to burst forth into the final everlasting springtime. Let us pray that our expectation of God’s kingdom to come may be strong enough to keep us faithful.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.