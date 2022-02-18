Skip to content

Theophan the Recluse: “one harmonious body from separate individuals”

18 February 2022
tags: , , , ,

“Christian faith joins the faithful with Christ and thus it composes one harmonious body from separate individuals. Christ fashions this body by communicating Himself to each member and by supplying to them the Spirit of Grace in an effectual, tangible manner. Thus, the Spirit of Grace descending on each makes him what he ought to be in the body of Christ’s Church. Christ’s body being harmoniously fit together through this gift of the Spirit, builds itself up in proportion to the measure in which each member answers his purpose or acts for the welfare of the Church in all the fullness of the gift of Grace received.”

St Theophan the Recluse

from → Religious/Theological Reflections
