Tacitus: “in their wake nothing remains but a desert”

“They have plundered the world, stripping naked the land in their hunger. They are driven by greed, if their enemy be rich; by ambition, if poor; They ravage, they slaughter, they seize by false pretenses, and all of this they hail as the construction of empire. And when in their wake nothing remains but a desert, they call that peace.”

Tacitus

