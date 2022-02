Basil the Great: “the goodness of God”

“As it is impossible to verbally describe the sweetness of honey to one who has never tasted honey, so the goodness of God cannot be clearly communicated by way of teaching if we ourselves are not able to penetrate into the goodness of the Lord by our own experience.”

St. Basil the Great, Conversations on the Psalms

