Seraphim Rose: “safeguards which protect one against the attacks of fallen spirits”

11 February 2022
“doctrine, the normal Christian safeguards which protect one against the attacks of fallen spirits are removed or neutralized, and the passiveness and “openness” which characterize the new cults literally open one up to be used by demons. Studies of the experiences of many of the “consciousness cults” show that there is a regular progression in them from experiences which at first are “good” or “neutral” to experiences which become strange and frightening and in the end clearly demonic.”

Seraphim Rose, Orthodoxy and the Religion of the Future

from → Religious/Theological Reflections
