Canada’s Flourishing Police State

11 February 2022
Having a police officer show up at the door like this is an implied threat. It is an egregious attempt to silence freedom of speech, and of association.

I think that law enforcement officers in Canada, and elsewhere, need to give some serious thought to how much of their personal integrity are they willing to sacrifice for the sake of a paycheck.

Tucker Carlson is right on point here.

  1. ctmiller8492 permalink
    11 February 2022 1:31 pm

    This has me rethinking the whole “Defund the Police” thing.

