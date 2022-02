Nilus the Myrrhstreamer: “they will be angered at God”

.

“The more calamities afflict [non-Christians], the more evil will they become; instead of repenting, they will be angered at God. The evil deeds of people will surpass those of people at the time of the flood. All will speak only of evil, plan only evil, consent to evil, meet others only for evil.”

St. Nilus the Myrrhstreamer of Mt Athos (1651)

.

.

.

.

.

.

.