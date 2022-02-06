Your Call To be a Light in this World

Popular entertainment has a way of both reflecting and reinforcing a society’s values, as the public, quite literally, buy it because they value it. By looking at popular entertainment one can see how American society has changed dramatically with respect to manners and social discourse in a short period of time. The polite society reflected in television shows of the 1950s and early 1960s, think of “Leave it to Beaver,” is gone. Those old sitcoms have been replaced today by gaudy reality programs that showcase domestic and social interactions driven by narcissism, factionalism, and selfishness.

One program reflective of the whole ugly reality show genre was the show “The Weakest Link.” For a short time more than a decade ago it was quite popular. The presumption that we’d all enjoy watching the host be so mean to the contestants was troubling. The first host, Anne Robinson, it seems, was made for the job. She got to say what the producers apparently thought all of us would like to say if we were not so inhibited by good manners and common decency. For Anne Robinson, and others, pointing out that someone else is the weakest link, and why they are the weakest link, is telling the truth the way we’d all like to tell it.

I wonder if that’s true. I suppose there is a part of all of us that does somehow feel superior, if we can point out the inferiority of others. Yet, for as much as that might be something of a natural inclination in me, or in you, I think that we are made for much better, called to be something very much better.

The practice of mercy, as well as charity, and justice, and humility, is a sign of a true follower of Christ. Simply believing propositions is not enough to make one truly a Christian. What you believe to be true is important, but not singular. Being a faithful member of Christ’s church also involves some action. Action with motives aimed at obedience to God, and at treating our neighbors with the wondrous respect due their creation in the very image of Almighty God.

The church father, Justin Martyr, in his First Apology said this, “When we are together we remind one another of these things, and help all who suffer want as best we can, and keep together in harmony.”

In a world where road rage, and air rage, and all kinds of other rage, have become common place. Where bad manners and “in your face” have become the attitudes of the “successful” people, Christians are meant to hold to a different standard. We are citizens of heaven, and members of the household of God. We remember and celebrate the fact that you are to be not the weakest link, but in fact a link to all that is good, and righteous, and holy.

We do not need more spoiled children in the world, demanding their own way, and disrespecting one another. We need more women and men who look and act like they are adopted children of God. If you continue to listen to the voice of the Lord, you will have the strength to live as you ought, to live out your call to be a light in this world, to be goodness and love in the flesh, to be holy and godlike, the strong link to God that we all need.

