Silouan the Athonite: “in the humble heart”

“ Many rich and powerful men would pay dearly to see the Lord or His Most Pure Mother, but God does not appear in riches, but in the humble heart… Every one of the poorest men can be humbles and come to know God. It need neither money nor reputation to come to know God, but only humility.”

St. Silouan the Athonite

