John Mearsheimer: “If you don’t recognize what other people think … you’re going to get yourself into a heck of a lot of trouble”

The United States government’s eagerness to contemplate war over the Ukraine is something not connected with any legitimate U.S. national security concern. Only fools believe our ‘elected” rulers and their media allies when they give their outrageously untruthful explanations of why we are engaging in such provocative behaviors. Russia’s actions on the other hand are extremely easy to understand. The movement of NATO weapon systems into Ukraine is an unacceptable threat to their security. It cannot be passively accepted by Russian President Putin, for much the same reasons that U.S. President Kennedy could not accept Soviet missiles in Cuba.

In the video below, from 2015, John Mearsheimer of the University of Chicago gives a sensible and coherent account of what is going on.

