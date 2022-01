Ephraim Syrian: “Where it is not you will find nothing good.”

.

“The fear of God illumines the soul, annihilates evil, weakens the passions, drives darkness from the soul and makes it pure. The fear of God is the summit of wisdom. Where it is not you will find nothing good. Whoever does not have the fear of God is open to diabolical falls.”

St. Ephraim Syrian

.

.

.

.

.

.

.