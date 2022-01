Ignatius Brianchaninov: “It is only necessary to seek one thing”

“It is only necessary to seek one thing: to be with Jesus. The man who remains with Jesus is rich, even if he is poor with regard to material things. Who ever desires the earthly more than the heavenly loses both the earthly and the heavenly. But whoever seeks the heavenly is Lord of the whole world.”

St. Ignatius Brianchaninov, Patericon

