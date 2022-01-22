Skip to content

Theodore Dalrymple: “To assent to obvious lies is to co-operate with evil”

22 January 2022
“When people are forced to remain silent when they are being told the most obvious lies, or even worse when they are forced to repeat the lies themselves, they lose once and for all their sense of probity. To assent to obvious lies is to co-operate with evil, and in some small way to become evil oneself. One’s standing to resist anything is thus eroded, and even destroyed. A society of emasculated liars is easy to control.”

Theodore Dalrymple

